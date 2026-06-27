Graham Potter excited for 'dream' France clash as Sweden boss eyes shock World Cup win against Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise & Co

The former Premier League manager was full of praise for the tactical depth and pedigree of the French national setup. Speaking to the Swedish FA's official website, Potter underlined the emotional significance of competing on football's grandest international stage.

He stated: "It’s going to be a fantastic match, the kind of game you dream of experiencing as a child. Playing in New Jersey against France in a World Cup knockout match - it doesn't get any bigger than that. They are one of the best teams in the world, and we obviously have huge respect for them, but we are really looking forward to the match."