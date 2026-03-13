Germany, national team schedule for the 2026 World Cup: dates, fixtures, friendly matches, DFB team broadcasts on free-to-air television and livestream

The national team has four test matches left on its schedule before next year's World Cup. In March, coach Julian Nagelsmann's team will play two matches, followed by another at the end of May and one at the beginning of June. The first match will be against Switzerland on 27 March. The next match against Ghana is scheduled for 30 March in Stuttgart. The DFB team will then face Finland in Mainz on 31 May, before taking on host nation USA in Houston shortly before the start of the tournament. The first group match of the World Cup will take place on 14 June at 7 p.m. against Curacao.

The international matches against Switzerland and the USA will be broadcast on RTL. The match against Ghana will be broadcast by ARD, and the match against Finland will be shown by ZDF.

You can also watch the matches on RTL's own livestream at RTL+. However, you will need a paid subscription to do so. The livestreams offered by public broadcasters are available free of charge.