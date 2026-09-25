Germany coach Jurgen Klopp calls up Liverpool star Florian Wirtz & Eintracht Frankfurt's Jonathan Burkardt to replace injured Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz

Include any quotes 🗣️ that are relevant to the story here.

If this isn't a quotes-led story, or there's nothing relevant that anyone's said on the topic that can be included, use this slide to add any further context or discuss what the 'bigger picture' of the story is.

Write your own sub-header, via the slide 'Headline' box above, that is relevant to the content in the slide, includes key words and appropriately summarises what's been written.

Finally, add an image 🖼️ that's relevant to the slide, via the 'Post image/media' box below. It shouldn't be the same as what's been used in the main image.

Once you've read the above instructions, delete all the text and add in your own copy.