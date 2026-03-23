Gennaro Gattuso, Italy’s head coach, spoke to Rai Sport about the squad selection and the play-offs: “I can’t let my ego get in the way; there’s a lot at stake, so I have to put my lads in the best possible position. We’ll choose the best formation to put the players in the right positions.”
Translated by
Gattuso: "I'm now putting the players in the right positions. Chiesa is struggling; he doesn't feel 100%."
TWO DIFFERENT LINE-UPS?
"We'll approach the first match one way and the second another. The decisions were made on that basis. I'm sorry about the players we've lost, but we've brought in new players who can help us out."
SPINAZZOLA'S CHOICE
"After Politano's injury, I rang Leonardo. I'd already spoken to him two months ago. I found a lad who was really willing to help out – that's not easy at 32; I went through the same thing myself when I was a player. Coming in with enthusiasm, a smile and a willingness to help is a real asset."
Chiesa has pulled out
"I have a long chat with Fede every 7 to 10 days. He knows what I think of him, but you have to respect what the player tells you. At the moment, he doesn’t feel 100 per cent; he has a few minor issues he needs to work on, and he wants to be 100 per cent fit."