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From Trevor Noah joining The Late Run to Street Soccer: All of the biggest events at House of GOAL Week 2

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GOAL's signature summer soccer event is bringing laughs, football and plenty of fun in its final week of action

NEW YORK -- House of GOAL is the place to be. Nowhere in North America has anyone put on a fully immersive experience like this. Soccer has always been about more than what happens on the field: fashion, music, culture, movies, TV, food, and the conversations that bring fans together.

Until now, few have fully confronted that and brought it to a wider audience.

House of GOAL is touching on everything: fashion, art, style, films, food, comedy, and the culture surrounding the beautiful game. Running from July 3 to the day of the World Cup final, July 19, the festival of soccer, held in Industry City, the beating heart of Brooklyn, is the perfect encapsulation of what the World Cup - and soccer at large - is all about. Oh yeah, and admission for daytime programming is totally free.

The full schedule of House of GOAL events can be found here. Here's a look at what can't be missed in Week 2 of the event....

  • Trevor NoahGetty

    BIG name guest: Trevor Noah

    Right, let's start with the biggest name of them all. Here at GOAL, we have this show called The Late Run, which stars NFL Hall of Famer Ochocinco and content creator extraordinaire Raheemovic. The two of them have interviewed a slew of celebs across the soccer, fashion, lifestyle, and comedy space over the past six months (with a wrestler or two thrown in the mix).

    And this week, they probably have the biggest guest of them all. They will welcome global comedy megastar and former host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, to the stage. He is an avowed soccer fan who has spent all summer doing live watchalongs for the World Cup. And he will bring his usual banter to a special episode on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m.

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  • Mark NormandGetty

    Comedy: Mark Normand brings the laughs

    Soccer doesn't exist in a vacuum. Plenty, especially recently, have explored the crossover between soccer and comedy. This sport is funny, let's be honest. And we like to show off why. Last week, legendary comedian Godfrey brought a range of laughs to House of GOAL, unveiling some of his original stuff while also riffing on the World Cup. It was fantastic.

    And this week it might be even better. Mark Normand, a regular on The Tonight Show and The Late Show, will take the stage in a double bill alongside Fortune Feimster, a sharp writer and comedian who has spoken extensively about her love for the World Cup.

  • The RondoHouse of GOAL

    Original podcasts: Rondo boys roll on, SoccerGirl packs the room

    And then there's the original stuff. The Rondo is GOAL's flagship podcast, and it keeps going from strength to strength. Co-hosts Raheemovic, Tom Hindle and Corbin Mills have taken the show on the road and killed it in front of live audiences all summer. The grand finale comes this Saturday. They will welcome special guest Ryan Tolmich to bring the show home Saturday afternoon.

    SoccerGirl will also get its moment. The girls already smashed it this summer and will host Fortune Feimster and Coach Jackie in another wonderful occasion on Tuesday evening.

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  • messiGetty Images

    Games: Soccer trivia tests your knowledge

    Who doesn't like to show off their soccer knowledge skills? The first round of soccer trivia was an immense success and brought some of the sharpest minds in the beautiful game to House of GOAL. The good news? It's coming back - on Friday at 2 p.m. and right before the final at 1 p.m.

  • U.S. youth soccerGetty

    Play: Street soccer let's you show your skills

    What would a soccer event be without the actual soccer? Our creator game was an immense success last weekend, while street soccer slots have also allowed locals to show off their immense talent. And we will be doing the same again this week, with slots Wednesday-Saturday on our state-of-the-art pitches.