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Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT second act: Five biggest questions as 2030 extension reportedly nears – from a youth movement to inevitable club links

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With Mauricio Pochettino reportedly nearing a new deal through 2030, GOAL examines the player-pool decisions, expanded role and club links that could define his second USMNT cycle.

After the U.S. Men's National Team's World Cup exit, Mauricio Pochettino said both he and U.S. Soccer needed time. The moment after the team's loss to Belgium wasn't the time to decide futures. Those decisions would come later. First up, there was a need to "rest and relax".

Well, it seems the time for resting is nearing an end. Reports emerged on Wednesday that Pochettino is close to signing on to remain as USMNT boss for another cycle. According to The Athletic, talks remain ongoing to have Pochettino take charge of the team once again on the road to the 2026 World Cup.

It's easy to see why both parties would want to keep the relationship going. In Pochettino, U.S. Soccer has a marquee name as the face of the program and, in truth, American soccer. In U.S. Soccer, Pochettino has found a working environment he seems to enjoy and, heading into a second cycle, one that will allow him to put his fingerprints all over a country's soccer future in a way that no club coach can do.

That said, there are questions aplenty as this deal seemingly nears the finish line. With that in mind, GOAL breaks down the big questions ahead of a potential second term of Pochettino...

  • imago-sport-1074027431.jpgAlberto Gardin

    How long does this last?

    During his year-and-a-half reign as USMNT boss, Pochettino often found himself in headlines. AC Milan, Tottenham, Manchester United, Real Madrid - all were linked with the Argentine at one point or another.

    So, even though the reported contract is set to run to 2030, it is fair to wonder if all involved expect to get there in the end.

    Given Pochettino's status in the game, the links to major clubs won't disappear, which means that both he and U.S. Soccer will have to live in a world where they're routinely swatting down rumors. That is, until one of them, perhaps, becomes true, because, at some point, there might just be a job offer elsewhere that's too good to turn down.

    Does that offer ever come? Maybe, maybe not, but it will remain a storyline throughout Pochettino's tenure.

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  • USA v Bosnia and Herzegovina: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    What's next for the player pool?

    One of the reasons there is a hesitancy to bring back coaches for a second cycle is familiarity. In international soccer, player pools need to be turned over, and they often need to be turned over ruthlessly. Most coaches don't have the stomach to do it because most struggle to move on from guys they trust.

    Pochettino has had no problem being ruthless with his decision-making, but, as he does prepare to add new life to the player pool, how does he go about doing it?

    There are young stars on the rise, players like Zavier Gozo and Julian Hall, who have earned their shot. However, there are a finite number of roster spots in a given camp, so for those new faces to enter the fray, an older one will need to leave. It's safe to assume Tim Ream is one that will be phased out, but choosing other positions to turn over won't be easy given the age profiles in the current squad.

    Meanwhile, there are also players left out of the World Cup roster, names like Diego Luna, Tanner Tessmann and Yunus Musah, that will likely need to be reintegrated. The conversations with those players will no doubt be awkward. Pochettino's return likely impacts players in this group more than most because they now have to get back to impressing a staff that did not bring them along for the ride this past summer.

    Turning over a player pool is a process, and it's both an extended and painful one. It'll be interesting, then, to see how Pochettino manages it.

  • Pochettino Parlow Cone USMNT 2024Getty

    How involved will Pochettino be?

    U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson already said that Pochettino has had discussions about “long-term planning", but what will that look like?

    At the moment, U.S. Soccer does not have a sporting director following the departure of Matt Crocker, and it remains to be seen what the structure will look like when a new hire, or hires, are made by Batson and U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone. When that happens, Pochettino will surely have some say in what the future looks like, both at the USMNT level and at multiple levels below it.

    It's not something that was a focus for him and his staff in the 2026 cycle. By and large, Pochettino was hired to win World Cup games, not reinvent the wheel. That won't be the case this time, as a return for the 2030 run involves some level of wheel reinventing. Is that, perhaps, part of the allure? Is the opportunity to put his stamp on American soccer as more than a coach one of the reasons Pochettino is eager to return?

    That could be the case, as Pochettino will surely play a big role in reshaping the game with more than just tactics and player selections.

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  • Inter Miami CF v Atlanta UnitedGetty Images Sport

    How will the finances work?

    The initial process of hiring Pochettino only worked because of outside help. It took contributions from philanthropists to get the Pochettino deal over the line by making him the highest-paid coach in U.S. Soccer history.

    Now, without the shine of a home-soil World Cup in play, how do the finances work? As a comparison, new Liverpool coach Andoni Iraola is reportedly being paid over double the $6 million Pochettino earned yearly during his first tenure. How does U.S. Soccer afford Pochettino and, even if they do, can they pay him a number that makes this long-term?

    Speaking to reporters in Atlanta, Batson said that he has had a number of conversations with donors and philanthropists about the next era of U.S. Soccer. Some of those conversations have focused on revamping youth development. Some of them, surely, were centered around the head coach.

    So how, then, will U.S. Soccer make it work, and ultimately, will the finances be right to keep Pochettino if a big club does come knocking?

  • Mauricio Pochettino Getty

    Is it the right call?

    Ultimately, this is the big one. It's the question that matters. Given everything we know, is this the correct step for all involved to take?

    There were the obvious highs, namely the first four games of the World Cup. Those were some of the best performances the USMNT have ever put together, and Pochettino rightly gets credit for that. After a year of asking everyone to trust the process, the process worked, and it had the U.S. playing some fantastic soccer.

    The low was obvious, too. The Belgium game was an all-time collapse, a total fall-on-face moment that undid so much of the prior work. The glass-half-empty person would say it put a stain on the Pochettino era. The glass-half-full person would say it gives Pochettino plenty of motivation to stick around and help this team take that next step.

    Is he the right man to do it? You can never know for sure, but all signs say he surely can be. Now, it's up to Pochettino and U.S. Soccer to actually make this work and make the USMNT program better than it's ever been.