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Four qualities that Joao Pedro shares with Karim Benzema highlighted by Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink following bold claim by Blues boss Xabi Alonso
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Ballon d'Or winner Benzema scored 354 goals for Real Madrid
Benzema is considered to be a generational talent and a man that sits alongside the very best in the business when it comes to prolific No.9s from his era. He rubs shoulders with the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Luis Suarez, Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane.
A man that is currently a free agent following his release by Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal was once a team-mate of Cristiano Ronaldo at Santiago Bernabeu and formed part of the iconic ‘BBC’ attacking unit with jet-heeled Welshman Gareth Bale. He registered 354 goals for Real across 14 seasons and won the Ballon d’Or in 2022.
South American frontman Pedro has a long way to go before he can claim to have scaled such heights, but has been faring admiring at Chelsea following a £60 million ($79m) transfer from Brighton in 2025 - with the 20-goal mark being reached in his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge.
What Chelsea boss Alonso has said about Blues No.9 Pedro
He is now working under Benzema’s former Madrid colleague Alonso, with the Spaniard saying of his leading marksman: “If you count how many top strikers we have in the Premier League, I'm sure that Joao is there, [Erling] Haaland for sure is there. So I would rate him that way.
“He has a very strong goal this year: to have a great season, to score many goals, and to be a nominee for not just this month but more months. I am not surprised, but really happy with the kind of player that we have here with Joao.
“In many things he reminds me of Benzema, because he is good in the box, he is good out of the box, he is good coming to his left side, he is good with the head. He is very complete, he is intelligent. So yes, he is still young, still things to develop, but many, many absolutely outstanding qualities that he has.”
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Explained: Qualities shared by Pedro & French icon Benzema
Hasselbaink, who once led the line himself in west London, can see why comparisons between Pedro and Benzema are being made. Speaking in association with MrQ, the powerful Dutchman told GOAL: “I can understand that. I see similarities.
“They're both really technical, really, really intelligent. They both can come into midfield and play. And they're both really calm in front of the goal. So I can see similarities. Joao Pedro is not there yet. But I can see similarities.”
Why World Cup winner Martinez is a shrewd signing for Chelsea
Pedro has found the target on three occasions this season, but has been nursing a minor injury of late. That has prevented him from continuing to provide attacking inspiration alongside playmaking duo Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer.
Chelsea have fared admirably in that department, but are finding it difficult to plug leaks at the back. They have drafted in World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emi Martinez to help aid that process - with the enigmatic Argentine joining from Aston Villa.
Asked if that £7.5 million ($10m) deal will prove to be shrewd business in time, Hasselbaink added: “The goals haven't stopped. But I'm very pleased that the character itself has come in. And it's a World Cup winner. He stands there, he's a big unit, he's a leader. And you can't have enough of those in your squad.
“So obviously, he's not played his best football yet. That is a combination of several things. Also the people in front of him. But I'm so happy that that kind of character has come into the building.”
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Chelsea looking to plug defensive leaks in 2026-27 season
Chelsea have taken just one point from their last three Premier League fixtures, while conceding 10 goals across their last four matches in all competitions, with there clearly work for Alonso to do during the first international break of 2026-27.
He should have Pedro back at his disposal by the time a home date with Bournemouth is taken in on October 10, with the Blues looking to burst out of the blocks when competitive action resumes.
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