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Former USMNT defender and LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo to take over U.S. U-23s ahead of 2028 Olympics
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What happened?
U.S. Soccer announced the hiring of Cherundolo on Thursday, three days after the USMNT's exit from the 2026 World Cup on home soil. In Cherundolo, the federation has hired a U-23 coach with plenty of USMNT pedigree as well as his own coaching resume.
As a player, Cherundolo earned a total of 87 caps for the USMNT between 1999 and 2012 while appearing at three World Cups. Additionally, he played 15 seasons for Hannover 96 in Germany, making him the longest-serving American player in the Bundesliga's history. In 2013, he was elected to the USMNT's All-Time Best XI and is a member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame.
Following his playing career, Cherundolo carved out a next step as a coach. The former fullback, who has a UEFA Pro License, initially coached at the youth level in Germany before taking over USL side Las Vegas Lights in 2021. In 2022, he was hired to lead LAFC, winning the MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield in that first season while also winning the U.S. Open Cup in 2024 before stepping away from the club in 2025.
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'Players with tremendous potential'
Cherundolo shared his excitement about being able to lead a promising group at the Olympics.
"Representing the United States at the Olympic Games is one of the greatest honors in sports, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead this team," Cherundolo said. "I believe we have an exciting group of players with tremendous potential, and I’m looking forward to building an environment where they can challenge themselves, grow together, and represent our country with pride. Our responsibility is to compete with courage, humility, and a clear identity, one that reflects the values of U.S. Soccer and gives our supporters a team they can be proud of.”
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The U-23 situation
With no sporting director currently in place, U.S. Soccer’s Vice President of Sporting, Oguchi Onyewu, was a key part of the decision to hire Cherundolo for the new role. The search for a sporting director, which began with Matt Crocker's exit in April, remains ongoing.
“Steve’s extensive coaching experience and having gone through the American youth soccer system gives him a unique understanding of American and European style of play that will allow him to maximize and nurture the players’ potential,” Onyewu said. “Having played alongside Steve in two World Cups, I have seen firsthand the impact he can have on the group. We are confident he is the right coach to lead this team in the 2028 Summer Olympics.”
The team has convened twice this year, defeating Japan and South Korea in March before June friendlies resulted in a win over Ukraine and a loss to Uzbekistan. The most recent squad featured familiar faces like Damion Downs, Cole Campbell and Rokas Pukstas from Europe, as well as Peyton Miller, Reed Baker-Whiting and Taha Habroune from MLS.
The U.S. U-23s had previously been led by Marko Mitrovic, who is now head coach of the New England Revolution.
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What comes next?
As coach, Cherundolo will be tasked with building the U-23 program towards that Olympic tournament. To do so, he will train that team at the new Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center in Georgia while playing international friendlies in the lead-up to 2028.
Following the conclusion of the World Cup, the next official international break is set to begin on September 21 and run through Oct. 6.
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