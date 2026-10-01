Manchester City have been found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s financial rules over a nine-year period, a verdict stemming directly from data Pinto shared with the public in 2018. While the club's guilt has been determined, the case remains ongoing as sanctions have not yet been decided, and the Etihad outfit have until October 2 to lodge an appeal against the ruling.

Now, the 37-year-old Portuguese hacker has taken to social media platform X to double down on his previous allegations. He claims that Infantino, during his tenure as UEFA general secretary, actively shielded both City and Paris Saint-Germain from severe European punishments.

Reports originally published by Der Spiegel suggested the two state-backed clubs artificially inflated sponsorship deals to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. When faced with potential Champions League bans in 2014, Infantino allegedly bypassed proper channels to broker lenient settlement agreements on their behalf.



