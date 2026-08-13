Football, Family and the Future: How the ADNOC Pro League Is Winning Over UAE Fans

What it means for young fans is that there will be the following opportunities:
- Roadshows at malls and schools across the UAE
- Meeting star players in the ADNOC Pro League
- Trophy tours
- Fan zones at football stadiums all over the country
- Youth camps at various UAE clubs’ training facilities, with thousands of kids getting the opportunity to improve their skills
- Ticket initiatives
- Stadium takeovers such as #UAEIsMyHome, and colorful and informative ADNOC worker safety demonstrations before matches
- Fun social media activities and competitions
- New projects in the pipeline with ADNOC – (so watch this space!)
“Two key areas in my work as CEO,” says Al Marzooqi, “are how to develop the league technically so that we’re getting better and better, and how to develop the fan experience at the stadium.
“Technically, we have an international partnership agreement with the Bundesliga, with an emphasis on knowledge sharing. We have also increased technical analysis.”
From a fan perspective, ADNOC is playing a key role in ensuring the fan experience is as exciting and memorable as the action on the pitch.
Beyond its partnership as title sponsor of the Pro League, ADNOC also sponsors topflight clubs Al Jazira and Al Dhafra, and has a range of broadcast and stadium branding agreements.
“ADNOC’s focus on youth football has been amazing,” says Al Marzooqi. “We have done so much for kids through football. We are making more people fall in love with football and enhancing the fan experience at matches.”
And with the 2026/27 ADNOC Pro League season about to kick off on Friday, August 14, fans can expect even more reasons to head to stadiums across the UAE.
“Football has been my passion from when I was young,” says Al Marzooqi. “And we all want to create an environment where there is football spirit everywhere.”