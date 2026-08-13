Football, Family and the Future: How the ADNOC Pro League Is Winning Over UAE Fans

In 1990, an eight-year-old boy fell in love with football. It was the summer that the UAE qualified for their first FIFA World Cup.

During that summer, Musab Al Marzooqi – armed with a trusty, old school-style VHS recorder and strict instructions from his cousin to record every match – sat mesmerized by each flick, trick, pass and goal.

“My cousin was in secondary school, so asked me to record the matches for him,” recalls Al Marzooqi. “That was my first experience of football. I started to play for a club at that time too.”

Thirty-six years later, that same boy is CEO of the ADNOC Pro League – a role he calls “a dream job”.





