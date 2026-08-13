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Football, Family and the Future: How the ADNOC Pro League Is Winning Over UAE Fans

Arabian Gulf League

Ahead of the big kick off on Friday – and in an exclusive interview with GOAL.com – ADNOC Pro League CEO Musab Al Marzooqi reveals what’s in store for supporters across the UAE this season

In 1990, an eight-year-old boy fell in love with football. It was the summer that the UAE qualified for their first FIFA World Cup. 

During that summer, Musab Al Marzooqi – armed with a trusty, old school-style VHS recorder and strict instructions from his cousin to record every match – sat mesmerized by each flick, trick, pass and goal. 

“My cousin was in secondary school, so asked me to record the matches for him,” recalls Al Marzooqi. “That was my first experience of football. I started to play for a club at that time too.” 

Thirty-six years later, that same boy is CEO of the ADNOC Pro League – a role he calls “a dream job”. 


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    The passion for the game transcends generations

    This past summer, he has felt that same excitement in his own son, who pleaded with his father to stay up for the late-night World Cup kick offs. It filled his heart with pride. 

    Because beyond the excitement of ADNOC Pro League matchdays and title races lies a responsibility that matters even more to Al Marzooqi: inspiring the UAE’s next generation to fall in love with ‘the beautiful game’. 

    “Football is an international language,” says Al Marzooqi. “You saw during the World Cup, the whole world speaks football.” 

    That very much includes the UAE, a nation where he describes football as being “part of our country’s identity”. 

    Al Marzooqi adds: “Football is the number one game here in the UAE. It's part of our lifestyle, part of daily life, and a big part of what we do with our kids.” 


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  • Why it matters to ADNOC

    Since 2021-2022, when the UAE Pro League was officially renamed the ADNOC Pro League, ADNOC has played a leading role in the development of the UAE’s national game. 

    At the end of last season, it was announced that ADNOC would continue as title sponsor for an additional three seasons until 2029. 

    “Football in the UAE brings communities together, creates lifelong memories, inspires young people to dream big, and promotes healthy lifestyles,” says Abdul Salam Ahmad, Sponsorship Manager at ADNOC and himself a former footballer. 

    “We are proud to partner with a league that gives fans across our country so many moments to celebrate.” 

    But what does that mean for fans, and particularly the next generation? 


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    What has ADNOC planned for the next generation?

    What it means for young fans is that there will be the following opportunities: 

    • Roadshows at malls and schools across the UAE 
    • Meeting star players in the ADNOC Pro League 
    • Trophy tours 
    • Fan zones at football stadiums all over the country 
    • Youth camps at various UAE clubs’ training facilities, with thousands of kids getting the opportunity to improve their skills 
    • Ticket initiatives
    • Stadium takeovers such as #UAEIsMyHome, and colorful and informative ADNOC worker safety demonstrations before matches 
    • Fun social media activities and competitions
    • New projects in the pipeline with ADNOC – (so watch this space!)

    “Two key areas in my work as CEO,” says Al Marzooqi, “are how to develop the league technically so that we’re getting better and better, and how to develop the fan experience at the stadium. 

    “Technically, we have an international partnership agreement with the Bundesliga, with an emphasis on knowledge sharing. We have also increased technical analysis.” 

    From a fan perspective, ADNOC is playing a key role in ensuring the fan experience is as exciting and memorable as the action on the pitch. 

    Beyond its partnership as title sponsor of the Pro League, ADNOC also sponsors topflight clubs Al Jazira and Al Dhafra, and has a range of broadcast and stadium branding agreements.

    “ADNOC’s focus on youth football has been amazing,” says Al Marzooqi. “We have done so much for kids through football. We are making more people fall in love with football and enhancing the fan experience at matches.” 

    And with the 2026/27 ADNOC Pro League season about to kick off on Friday, August 14, fans can expect even more reasons to head to stadiums across the UAE.

    “Football has been my passion from when I was young,” says Al Marzooqi. “And we all want to create an environment where there is football spirit everywhere.”


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