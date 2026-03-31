Following his departure from Bayern Munich: a top club is reportedly considering signing Raphael Guerreiro

Bayern announced yesterday, Monday, that Guerreiro’s contract, which expires at the end of the season, will not be renewed. The versatile Portuguese player will therefore leave the Munich club after three years together.

"We would like to thank Rapha warmly for his time with us: Rapha was always reliable on the pitch, and players of his calibre enrich any dressing room," FCB sporting director Max Eberl was quoted as saying in a statement: "Our discussions with him were positive, based on trust and mutual understanding. Now we are focusing together with him on our goals until the summer – together we still want to achieve a great deal."

Guerreiro joined Bayern on a free transfer from BVB in the summer of 2023, having been a target of then-manager Thomas Tuchel. He made a fair number of appearances for the German record champions, but was unable to consistently match the form he had shown during his glory days at Dortmund. Most recently, he was rarely called upon under Vincent Kompany and consequently spent most of his time on the substitutes’ bench.