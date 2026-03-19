Fiorentina, Vanoli: "Tension with Kean? I'm glad he got angry – he wanted to play. I'm the manager."

Following Fiorentina’s 2-1 victory over Rakow in the Conference League, which saw the Viola secure their place in the quarter-finals of the competition, manager Paolo Vanoli spoke to Sky Sport, focusing in particular on Kean’s substitution (given that the Italy international had not taken the substitution well, telling his manager to get lost).





These were the manager’s words: “I’m pleased because he’s an important player. When there’s anger and that desire to play, it means he wanted to make an impact and help out. After all, I’m the manager and I also have to understand that he’s an important player for us and that we still have nine finals and a round to get through.”