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Gabriele Stragapede

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Fiorentina v Inter: Pongracic’s handball divides the pundits – Marelli says it’s not a foul, while Cesari and Bergonzi reckon it’s a penalty

All the refereeing decisions from the match.

Fiorentina v Inter brings the 30th matchday of the Serie A season to a close.

Below are all the refereeing decisions from the match under the microscope.



MARELLI: "PONGRACIC'S HANDBALL WAS NOT A PENALTY"




CESARI AND BERGONZI: "IT WAS A PENALTY FOR INTER"


  • THE REFEREEING TEAM

    Referee: Colombo

    Assistant referees: Bahri - Dei Giudici

    Fourth official: Tremolada

    VAR: Maresca

    AVAR: Massa

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  • THE MOMENTS WORTH REVIEWING

    76' – Fiorentina appeal for a penalty after Esposito handles the ball following Gosens’s header from a corner. However, his arm was close to his body and Colombo waves play on.

    39' - GOAL DISALLOWED FOR FIORENTINA! Fagioli’s shot is deflected by Carlos Augusto (who does not play the ball), and Kean arrives to slot past Sommer from close range. However, the Azzurri striker was in an offside position when the move began.

    18' - A superb through ball from Fagioli finds Kean in the penalty area. The Azzurri striker goes down in the box after contact with Carlos Augusto, which referee Colombo deems fair play.

    10' - Strong protests from Inter over a possible handball. A cross from the right by Dumfries which neither Pio Esposito nor Ranieri can reach: the ball then passes by and is touched by Pongracic, but Colombo lets play continue.

    7' - INTER GOAL DISALLOWED! Inter’s second goal, scored by Nicolò Barella, is ruled out. The captain for the night at the Franchi was picked out in the box by a precise pass from Dumfries and had shot towards goal, finding the net via a decisive deflection from Brescianini, but he had started from an offside position.

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