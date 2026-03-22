Sommer 5: Saves a central shot from Kean in two stages. Reacts quickly to Ndour’s long-range effort, which he thwarts with the help of Bisseck. It looks like a quiet evening, then comes the mistake that ruins everything: his parry from Gudmundsson’s shot takes a typical ‘soap-slip’ trajectory and Ndour, from point-blank range, makes no mistake.



Bisseck 7: He senses the danger and makes a great diagonal tackle on Kean, who would have been through on goal against Sommer. He is clearly the best in the defence.



Akanji 5: He takes a big risk when he lets Kean slip past him, but luckily for him, the Viola striker doesn’t control the ball very well. A minute later, another terrible mistake, this time against Gudmundsson, who heads the ball just wide of the post. Third time lucky, Kean slips past him again and, from Parisi’s cross, he fails to tap the ball into the net by a matter of centimetres. The best moment of his match is a tackle on Kean in the penalty area. In the closing stages, he tries to make his presence felt in the opposition’s box, but De Gea is alert.



Carlos Augusto 5.5: The left flank was the most unstable in the first half. He was substituted after picking up a booking, but also due to fatigue.



(From 1’ s.t. Acerbi 6: He came on and took charge of Kean, coping better than Akanji).



Dumfries 5.5: Just one moment of inspiration, which earned the opponent a yellow card. Otherwise, he had an unremarkable game.



(From 41’ s.t. Luis Henrique: n/a)



Barella 5: The cross for Pio Esposito’s header came from his right foot, a gentle touch on the ball. He repeated the feat in the 19th minute with an even better assist, which left Fiorentina’s two centre-backs in his wake, but Esposito was less precise on the occasion and wasted a great chance. Problems arise when he starts trying to do too much, when he becomes unnecessarily fussy on the edge of his own box. He tries to dribble out instead of clearing a ball that looked extremely dangerous, and Inter concede the equaliser.





Calhanoglu 6.5: You realise just how important he is when he comes off; without him, the Nerazzurri lose their rhythm and Fiorentina take control of the midfield.



(From 23’ s.t. Frattesi 5: This player is a constant enigma; by now, you no longer know what to expect. He gets lost in the middle of the park).



Zielinski 5.5: Lacking inspiration, he fails to carry the ball forward or pose a threat in the attacking third, despite a few attempts from distance.



Dimarco 5.5: We’re starting to see the lacklustre Dimarco of last season again. With the handbrake on.



Thuram 5: Where has he gone? His teammates look for him, call out to him, but there’s no sign of the old Marcus.



(From 23’ s.t. Bonny 5: He comes on in the worst possible way).



P. Esposito 6.5: After barely 50 seconds, he’s already on hand in the box for the first available ball, a cross from Barella which he heads home for 1-0. He had the chance to double the lead when he slipped brilliantly between the two centre-backs, but with only De Gea to beat, he sent his shot across goal just centimetres wide of the post. He tried again in the closing stages, winning a duel with Ranieri in the box, but his turn and shot fell to De Gea.





Manager Kolarov (replacing the suspended Chivu) 5: Inter are getting tangled up in their own mess. Calhanoglu’s departure from the pitch saps the team’s confidence, whilst Dumfries, on the other hand, remains on the pitch far too long.