During the training session open to fans organised by Fiorentina on Saturday, a setback emerged that could prove troublesome for the club: after a burst of speed during an exercise that was about to lead to a cross, Brazilian full-back Dodô came to a halt and collapsed to the ground off the pitch, before receiving initial treatment from the medical staff.
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Fiorentina, concern over Dodô: he pulls up after a burst of speed during a training session open to fans; his condition
THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS
The winger was immediately attended to by the medical staff and left the pitch visibly angry following the injury, which, according to initial reports, appears to involve the right hamstring. Further tests will now determine the extent of the injury and the recovery time.
DODO'S SEASON
Dodò has made 29 league appearances and scored one goal, plus one in the Conference League during the August play-offs against Polissya in the second leg. He has also provided three assists. At the end of the season, it will be time to discuss the renewal of his contract, which expires in 2027 and is back on the table following the previous deadlock prior to Paratici’s arrival as sporting director.