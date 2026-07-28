Gianni Infantino has spent much of his presidency pushing to expand FIFA’s competitions and commercial reach. This proposal would rank among his most significant changes yet.

The current blueprint, first reported by The Times and the Financial Times, would see FIFA create FIFA Forward Enterprise, otherwise known as FFE. FIFA would maintain control of the company, while outside investors would be invited to purchase minority, non-controlling stakes.

FFE would attempt to raise up to $4.2 billion later this year, based on an initial equity valuation of $20 billion. FIFA says the money would be reinvested into development programs around the world.

Its announcement said each of FIFA’s 211 member associations would have the option to access up to $20 million in one-time funding through a new FIFA Fast Forward Programme. The Times reported that the money would be tied to a stake in FFE that associations could retain or sell, although FIFA did not characterize the funding as equity in its public announcement.

The proposal still requires the support of a majority of FIFA’s member associations and approval from the FIFA Council.

“This is about the democratization of football worldwide,” Infantino said in a FIFA statement.











