FIFA
FIFA launches new football arenas in Palestine to provide safe spaces for youth in the West Bank
- FIFA
Transforming local communities through the FIFA Arena initiative
In a significant move to bolster grassroots football in the Middle East, FIFA has unveiled two state-of-the-art mini-pitches in the Palestine region. These new facilities are situated in Marah Rabah, located south of Bethlehem, and Qusin, in the northern sector of the West Bank. The project represents a collaborative effort between world football’s governing body and the Palestine Football Association, with critical financial backing provided by the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs.
The timing of these openings is particularly relevant, as many communities in the West Bank currently face significant hurdles in accessing education, social services, and organised sports. By providing these dedicated spaces, FIFA aims to ensure that the beautiful game remains accessible to the next generation of Palestinian talent. One facility has been strategically placed in the Thaher Al Thour area, directly across from the Marah Rabah girls’ high school, while the other sits in north-western Qusin.
The Unite for Peace Kids Cup kicks off a new era
To celebrate the launch of these facilities, FIFA has organised the "Unite for Peace: Kids’ Cup," a youth tournament that has already begun transforming these pitches into centres of activity. The competition features 14 local Palestinian teams, bringing together approximately 160 children to compete and develop their skills. The event structure includes a traditional group stage followed by knockout rounds, including quarter-finals and semi-finals, culminating in a grand final. Beyond the competitive matches, the tournament incorporates various community-focused football activities designed to engage residents from the surrounding villages and towns in the spirit of sport.
This initiative falls under the broader "FIFA Unite for Peace" campaign, which leverages the global popularity of football to teach essential life values such as teamwork, mutual respect, and fair play. Rather than serving as mere ceremonial monuments, these pitches are being put to immediate practical use. The tournament serves as a pilot for how the facilities will be utilised year-round, ensuring they do not sit idle. The official inauguration ceremony is scheduled for September 25, which will also host the trophy presentation for the young participants who have taken part in this inaugural week of competition.
- FIFA
Infantino emphasizes the power of football in difficult times
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has spoken out on the importance of these developments, highlighting the social impact that football can have when political or environmental factors disrupt daily life. The FIFA President noted that the true success of these projects is not found in their construction, but in their daily utility for the youth.
“The value of these FIFA Arena facilities will be measured by what happens on the pitches day in, day out,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “For children living in communities where life is often disrupted by restrictions and uncertainty, having a place where they can play football, meet their friends and take part in organised sport matters more than ever. Particularly as we mark the International Day of Peace, we hope these FIFA Arenas will serve their communities for many years to come.” This statement reflects FIFA's commitment to its "Football Unites the World" mission, ensuring that the sport's governing body remains active in regions where infrastructure development can provide the greatest social return.
Building a lasting legacy for Palestinian football
The introduction of these mini-pitches is a key component of the wider FIFA Arena Programme, an international initiative dedicated to building durable and safe football environments in diverse communities. As part of this program, the local Palestinian communities are also receiving essential football equipment to facilitate ongoing training and organised play long after the initial tournament concludes. The goal is to leave a permanent footprint that supports the Palestine Football Association’s long-term development goals, providing a sustainable platform for identifying and nurturing young male and female players across the region.
The inauguration of these sites in Marah Rabah and Qusin marks a major milestone for the FIFA Arena project, which has recently seen similar launches in South America and North America. By focusing on high-quality, weather-resistant surfaces and accessible locations, FIFA ensures that these pitches can withstand heavy use.
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