So the key question needs asking: "What is the Catalan giants Barcelona's stance on their Spanish forward Ferran Torres in the first place?!".

The answer is simple. Barcelona have never viewed Torres as a first-choice striker for the senior side, and they never will. He has always been a solution from the bench.

Barcelona's plan for Torres in this "2026" summer window boils down to the following:

* First: Renew his contract for a suitable amount, with the player accepting a substitute's role.

* Second: Or sell him this summer rather than let him walk away for free in 2027.

But take note, dear reader, because there is a very big problem here for Barcelona: the "8 million euros upon renewal" clause.

The Catalans signed Torres in January 2022 from Manchester City for 55 million euros, back when Mateu Alemany was serving as sporting director of the club.

Nicknamed "the cunning engineer", Alemany earned a reputation as one of the best sporting directors in Barcelona's history. Yet even he made some major slip-ups in the deals he closed.

That much is clear from what "Marca" revealed in the past few hours: a clause obliging Barcelona to pay 8 million euros to Manchester City if they renew Torres's contract.

Believe it or not, Barcelona would have to hand a full 8 million euros to another club simply to renew the deal of one of their own senior stars.

That leaves Barcelona with just two options if they want to renew Ferran's contract officially, and they are:

- 1/ Wait until the end of September to renew, so the 8 million euros figure does not affect Financial Fair Play during the current summer window.

- 2/ Wait for Torres's contract to expire on 30 June 2027, then sign him afresh, since Barcelona would not owe the 8 million euros to the Citizens at all.

Neither route is easy to bank on, though. Barcelona risk the player leaving for nothing and losing any chance to cash in on him.