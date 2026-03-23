FC Bayern Munich, News and Rumours – "That’s a bit of an understatement": This FCB star is massively underrated, according to Stefan Effenberg

Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich is hoping to enjoy a successful World Cup with the German national team this summer, following a string of disappointments in recent years.
“Fortunately, you find ways to deal with defeats and disappointments,” said Kimmich in an interview with SWR about the bitter early exit at the 2022 World Cup. In any case, he has experienced “very, very many tournaments” with the DFB team “that weren’t good”.
Kimmich made his international debut shortly before Euro 2016; the subsequent European Championship in France went well, with the team reaching the semi-finals, and in 2017 the Bayern star was part of the DFB squad that won the Confederations Cup. “After that, to be honest, it was very, very thin on the ground. Especially at a World Cup, I’ve never reached the knockout stages,” emphasised Kimmich, whose first World Cup in 2018 also ended very early with elimination in the group stage.
Between the two World Cup finals, Kimmich and Germany were knocked out in the round of 16 at Euro 2021, whilst at Euro 2024 their run came to a very unfortunate end in the quarter-finals against eventual European champions Spain. The home tournament had been “okay”, “but we were still knocked out in the quarter-finals. Consequently, there are still very big goals with the DFB team – although we know, of course, that everything has to go very well if we want to go for it,” said Kimmich.
The upcoming friendlies in Switzerland (27 March) and against Ghana (30 March) are “very important”, emphasised the DFB captain. “The last few international matches haven’t been consistently positive, so every game does us good. I believe that with more matches, the squad will grow even closer together." Although the clubs are entering the decisive phase of the season following the two matches with the national team, no one should hold back, warned the 31-year-old against complacency: "It is unacceptable for anyone not to be up for playing an international match. It’s something very special to play for Germany. That’s why we all have to turn up and be raring to go! We have to be keen to develop as a team so we can make our mark at the World Cup.”
The World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada kicks off for Kimmich and his teammates on 14 June with their first group match against Curaçao. Germany’s other group stage opponents are then the Ivory Coast (20 June) and Ecuador (25 June).