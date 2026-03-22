FC Bayern Munich, News and Rumours – "I love the club": Loan player hopes for a second chance at FCB

Daniel Peretz, who is currently on loan at Southampton FC, is quietly hoping for a second chance at Bayern Munich.

“Bayern is still in my heart. I love the club,” the 25-year-old goalkeeper explained in an interview with transfermarkt.de. Peretz joined FCB in 2023, but despite some promising performances, he never progressed beyond the status of second-choice goalkeeper.

Initially, he was the number two behind first-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, but was eventually demoted to number three following the signing of Jonas Urbig in early 2025. It is unclear what will happen in the summer – particularly as Alexander Nübel, another contender for the starting spot between the posts, returns from his loan spell at VfB Stuttgart.

With regard to his personal future, it is crucial for Peretz to get sufficient playing time. A return to Munich would only make sense if a realistic prospect were created for him: “The situation is still a long way off. It is difficult to know how we will finish the season. And Bayern has its own situation. Manu (Manuel Neuer; Ed.) has to decide whether he’s staying or not. After that, Bayern will decide and we’ll make sure the best decision for my career is made,” said the Israeli.

Should the Bayern Munich chapter indeed come to an end in the summer, Peretz could also envisage staying at Southampton: "I think that would be logical. But it’s still too early to talk about the summer. My focus is really on the matches right now. Hopefully we can talk about it in two months’ time, once we’ve been promoted to the Premier League. Then it will be much easier to give an answer."

Peretz moved to the English second tier in the winter following an unsuccessful loan spell at Hamburger SV – he is now the first-choice goalkeeper there and is aiming for promotion to the Premier League: "It’s a perfect match for both of us. I was at a stage where I needed that influence to become the first-choice goalkeeper. I needed to play regularly."

The 25-year-old is under contract with FC Bayern until 2028. In Munich, he faces stiff competition from Neuer, Jonas Urbig and Sven Ulreich.