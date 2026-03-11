FC Bayern Munich, goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer and Jonas Urbig injured – who is Leonard Prescott, who is sitting on the bench at FCB?

Despite their 6-1 victory over Atalanta Bergamo in the Champions League, FC Bayern are concerned about their goalkeeper position. Jonas Urbig had to be taken to hospital immediately after the match following a collision to the head. Vincent Kompany must now hope that, after Manuel Neuer (muscle tear), his second keeper will not also be out of action for a long time. While Sven Ulreich will probably step in against Bayer Leverkusen, a new face is also coming into focus: talented goalkeeper Leonard Prescott was already in the squad for the first leg of the round of 16 against Atalanta. But who is this youngster who has suddenly found himself on the FC Bayern bench?
SPOX has all the important information for you!