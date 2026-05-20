'We're a family!' - Achraf Hakimi says Luis Enrique 'changed PSG's mentality' as Morocco star expected to return from injury for Champions League showdown vs Arsenal

Hakimi has credited Enrique for a significant cultural shift at the French side. Under his guidance, the club have secured three consecutive Ligue 1 titles and the 2024-25 Champions League, with a second European crown possible this season with a final showdown against Arsenal looming.

Speaking to Sky Sport, the defender emphasised how the coach has resonated within the dressing room.

Hakimi said: "Luis Enrique? He has changed everything at PSG. Since he arrived, everyone has changed their mentality: now we are a team, we play for each other, we run for each other, we are a family. Playing like this, everything becomes easier. I am lucky to be in this team, with these teammates, and this coach. He changed my mentality and my way of being on the pitch. He has made me better as a footballer and as a man."