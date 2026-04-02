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Ex-France boss claims England not 'serious' World Cup contenders & have 'loser' image in stunning outburst
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Domenech questions England's elite status
In an interview with L'Equipe, via GetFootballNewsFrance, former Les Bleus coach Domenech, 74, was asked about the teams capable of winning the 2026 World Cup. While acknowledging several contenders, he was quick to exclude England from that list in a scathing assessment of their current standing in the world of football. Domenech stated, "There are about 10 teams capable of competing for the world title," before specifically directing his criticism at the English national team.
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Three Lions suffer from 'loser' image
When pushed on whether England belonged in that group of ten potential champions, Domenech did not hold back. He suggested that despite the talent available to Tuchel, the weight of historical failure continues to hang over the national team. "Not the English, we all agree on that don’t we? They have such a ‘loser’ image, no one takes them seriously any more. It’s terrible," he said.
Skepticism over France's recent form
Domenech was not just critical of England; he also directed some of his trademark cynicism toward the current France setup under Didier Deschamps. Despite recent friendly wins over Brazil and Colombia, Domenech insists that French fans and media should not get carried away. He believes the quality of opposition during the latest international break was significantly below par.
He said: "How have we impressed the world? Because of friendlies against Brazil, who have a rubbish team… you have to put things in perspective. We haven’t beaten solid teams. Colombia offered nothing. I have rarely seen such a poor Colombia team."arked.
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A controversial figure in French football
Domenech’s outspoken nature is well-known in the football world, particularly following his turbulent tenure as France manager between 2004 and 2010. While he achieved success by reaching the 2006 final, his reign ended in a total collapse during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, which featured a famous player mutiny at Knysna. France were dumped out in the group stage, an event that remains one of the darkest chapters in their history.