Pay your Super League debts! Real Madrid demand eye-watering payout from Premier League 'Big Six' after European project collapse

The Real Madrid hierarchy believe the six English sides who signed the original European Super League Company agreement in April 2021 must foot the bill for the project's creation, according to The Athletic. The total setup costs reportedly sit as high as €80 million (£67.3m).

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham were part of the initial 12-team breakaway. However, Los Blancos now stand as the sole club committed to the controversial plan following a steady stream of withdrawals from all other founding members.



