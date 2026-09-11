Enzo Maresca delivers mixed Man City injury news ahead of Manchester derby showdown at Old Trafford against Man Utd

This weekend marks Maresca’s first Manchester derby as the head coach, though he is no stranger to the intensity of the fixture having previously served as an assistant to Pep Guardiola. Despite City’s overall dominance in English football, they have won just two of the last six meetings with United and have not tasted victory at Old Trafford in three years.

Discussing the significance of the clash, Maresca emphasised that the occasion requires his players to remain true to their tactical identity while acknowledging the unique atmosphere. "It is very important for different reasons. We know how important a derby is, especially here," he said. The manager also drew comparisons to his past experiences in European football to highlight the pressure. "A special game. The most important thing we can do is try to be ourselves and then we see the final result."



