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England 2026 World Cup squad: Jude Bellingham & Noni Madueke in as Phil Foden & Cole Palmer miss out on places in Thomas Tuchel’s 26-man party
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Three Lions hoping to roar in North America
Tuchel faced plenty of selection headaches when piecing together his final group, with the 55 names included on England’s preliminary squad list needing to be whittled down. That process has been completed, with trust being placed in a star-studded group of players that boast plenty of top-level experience and major silverware successes between them.
Some tough calls needed to be made in just about every area of the field, with there few guaranteed starters to be found in the Three Lions’ ranks. Those that have been given the nod are now expected to roar on North American soil while delivering on the hopes and expectations of a success-starved fan base.
England 2026 World Cup squad in full
Goalkeepers:
Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), James Trafford (Manchester City)
Defenders:
Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Dan Burn (Newcastle), John Stones (Manchester City), Marc Guehi (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Reece James (Chelsea), Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City), Djed Spence (Tottenham)
Midfielders:
Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)
Forwards:
Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Ivan Tony (Al-Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona/Manchester United), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)
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Who has been included in England’s 2026 World Cup squad?
Debate regarding who should fill creative playmaking berths dominated pre-squad selection discussion, with England boasting an embarrassment of riches in that department. Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ Bellingham appears destined to occupy the Three Lions’ No.10 role. Eberechi Eze, fresh from savouring Premier League title glory with Arsenal, will provide an alternative option, alongside Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers.
Harry Kane, as record-breaking skipper, will lead the line and hunt for goals. Toney, who is plying his trade in the Saudi Pro League, has often been overlooked by Tuchel but has earned a recall at just the right time. Villa striker Watkins will also be hoping to show that he can replicate his semi-final heroics against the Netherlands from Euro 2024.
Jordan Henderson is another experienced head that gets the nod, while Kobbie Mainoo’s redemption at Manchester United under Michael Carrick has seen him complete a successful late run towards the World Cup ranks. Madueke is something of a surprise pick on the flanks, given that he is not a guaranteed starter at Arsenal, but Barcelona loanee Rashford and Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon provide power and pace while also being versatile enough to operate down the middle.
There are no shocks in the goalkeeping pack, but John Stones - as he prepares to hit free agency at Manchester City - is selected on the back of an injury-hit club season. Chelsea captain Reece James has become the go-to option at right-back, while Nico O’Reilly and Djed Spence will compete for starting spots on the left.
Who has missed out on a place in England’s 2026 World Cup squad?
Foden’s struggles for form at Manchester City this season have ultimately cost him dear, while Chelsea talisman Palmer - who was England’s Men’s Player of the Year in 2024 - also misses out as a result of seeing his spark fade domestically, with a run of 14 goalless games being taken in for club and country.
Morgan Gibbs-White, with a career-best return of 17 goals to his name this term, was another hoping to catch the eye of Tuchel - but the Nottingham Forest star has been ignored once again.
Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace has slipped off the bottom of England’s deep-lying midfielder depth chart, along with Everton’s James Garner, while Jarrod Bowen’s efforts for a struggling West Ham team have not been enough to take him to another major tournament.
Veteran forwards Danny Welbeck and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, of Brighton and Leeds respectively, have been snubbed despite netting 27 Premier League goals between them in 2025-26, and Newcastle winger Harvey Barnes may be wishing that he had pledged allegiance to Scotland when given the chance.
In defence, United centre-half Maguire - who has been a mainstay for England at recent events - has aired his disappointment at being overlooked, while Real Madrid’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Newcastle’s Lewis Hall have been unable to lock down full-back spots - with an untimely injury leaving Arsenal’s versatile defender Ben White in the same predicament.
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England 2026 World Cup fixtures: Who the Three Lions will face, when & where
England have two pre-tournament friendlies lined up that will help them to acclimatise to conditions in the United States and give Tuchel an opportunity to indulge in any late experiments.
New Zealand will be faced on June 6, before tackling Costa Rica on June 10. Game time will likely be given to as many players as possible as match fitness and sharpness is established ahead of the real business getting underway.
England open their quest for World Cup glory against Croatia at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on June 17. They will then head to Gillette Stadium - the home of the New England Patriots NFL franchise - to face Ghana on June 23. Their Group L campaign is completed at MetLife Stadium - the venue that will host the final - against Panama on June 27.