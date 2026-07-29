Emergency talks called in response to FIFA's World Cup sell-off plan as French government confirms meeting between European football bodies

The French government has confirmed that an emergency meeting of Europe’s football governing bodies will take place this Wednesday.

The primary agenda is to carefully analyse FIFA's intention to open its lucrative commercial activities to private investors. Sports Minister Marina Ferrari announced the development in a firm statement on X, which was aptly titled "Football is not for sale." This rapid response highlights the growing unease among European stakeholders regarding the potential commercialisation of the sport's global governing body. Ferrari described Gianni Infantino’s ambitious plan as a "major shift" that fundamentally raises "extremely serious questions" about the governance, structure, and overall future of world football.



