Getty Images
Emergency talks called in response to FIFA's World Cup sell-off plan as French government confirms meeting between European football bodies
'Football is not for sale'
The French government has confirmed that an emergency meeting of Europe’s football governing bodies will take place this Wednesday.
The primary agenda is to carefully analyse FIFA's intention to open its lucrative commercial activities to private investors. Sports Minister Marina Ferrari announced the development in a firm statement on X, which was aptly titled "Football is not for sale." This rapid response highlights the growing unease among European stakeholders regarding the potential commercialisation of the sport's global governing body. Ferrari described Gianni Infantino’s ambitious plan as a "major shift" that fundamentally raises "extremely serious questions" about the governance, structure, and overall future of world football.
- Getty Images
United European opposition
Ferrari argued that, faced with a radical project that could completely transform the delicate balance of the sport, it is absolutely essential for European stakeholders to unite and speak "with one voice."
She added that a significant change of this magnitude simply cannot be decided without complete transparency or adequate consultation with football federations and relevant stakeholders across the continent. Furthermore, Ferrari maintained that crucial football governance cannot be decided "behind closed doors" or guided solely by financial interests that ignore the sport's traditions. The minister's strong stance reflects a broader continental pushback against any unilateral moves by FIFA that might sideline the established European football infrastructure and alienate vital member associations.
Vigilance and democratic governance
The French government subsequently warned that it will remain "especially vigilant" regarding the project’s development over the coming weeks and is formally demanding transparent and democratic governance moving forward. The swift organisation of this Wednesday meeting underscores how seriously national governments are treating FIFA's proposed commercial overhaul.
With massive revenues potentially at stake, European leaders are determined to ensure that private investment does not compromise the sporting integrity of international competitions. Ferrari firmly closed her statement with a clear and unequivocal warning to the global governing body, simply stating: "No red line can be crossed." This sets a highly confrontational tone ahead of the impending high-stakes discussions between the involved European bodies.
What happens next?
Following Wednesday's emergency summit, European governing bodies are expected to draft a unified formal response to FIFA's commercial plans. If Infantino continues pushing the initiative without substantial amendments or further consultation, Europe could potentially explore legal or political avenues to halt the process, setting the stage for a prolonged institutional battle within world football.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting