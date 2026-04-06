Elite Air League: Al-Taawoun keeps pace with the big guns… A fierce battle in the play-offs… Al-Shabab among the most notable teams to be relegated

The curtain has fallen on the league stage of the Joy Under-21 Elite Championship, following 20 rounds packed with excitement and fierce competition, which saw many rising stars shine and intensified rivalry between clubs vying for direct qualification to the quarter-finals.





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The final round was not without major surprises, whether regarding direct qualification or the fierce battles in the relegation zone, alongside the confirmation of the relegated clubs set to leave the tournament, leaving fans in a state of anticipation and excitement for what lies ahead in the decisive stages.

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