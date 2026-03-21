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"Either you save yourselves or we'll kill you": Sampdoria fans stage a furious protest in Bogliasco. Tomorrow's match against Avellino

Sampdoria haven’t won in five matches and have once again slipped dangerously close to the relegation zone

The situation at Sampdoria is extremely delicate. The sacking of the Foti-Gregucci duo has done little to quell the controversy surrounding Attilio Lombardo, who has been unable to steer the Blucerchiati out of their current difficulties. The heavy 2-0 defeat to Carrarese has seen Sampdoria slip back into the relegation zone, just one point ahead of Reggiana and Spezia.


On the eve of the home match against Avellino, scheduled for tomorrow at 5.15 pm, around 300 Sampdoria fans turned up at the ‘Mugnaini’ Training Centre in Bogliasco, staging a fierce protest during the Blucerchiati’s training session.

  • HARD-HITTING WORDS

    Harsh words are being hurled at Sampdoria."Win or we'll kill you," the Blucerchiati fans have chanted on several occasions. In the past, and even during the protest, their anger has always been directed at the club and, in particular, at Tey, Manfredi, Fredberg and Walker. Now, however, Sampdoria fans seem to have lost patience with the team as well. “You’ve really p***ed us off,” reads the message posted on social media by the organised supporters’ group.

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Serie B
Sampdoria crest
Sampdoria
SAM
Avellino crest
Avellino
AVE