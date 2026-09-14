Dembele left furious: Mbappe's Ballon d'Or remarks spark betrayal fears and divide France

The atmosphere within the France squad has grown increasingly toxic following the recent exchange of words between the two stars. Mbappe claimed he was "always considered the chosen one" and suggested his team-mate had a "different career" due to injuries. This prompted a swift response from Dembele after Paris Saint-Germain's 1-0 win over Brest on Sunday, firing back: "I was never the chosen one, I worked hard and was rewarded with a wonderful year with Paris."

According to L'Equipe, these specific comments were the breaking point for Dembele, who has always chosen to remain publicly silent despite being irritated by several of his captain's statements over recent years.