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Cristiano Ronaldo shares touching embrace with Ricardo Carvalho as Portugal confirm death of assistant coach's father
Tragedy hits Seleccao camp
The Portuguese Football Federation confirmed the heartbreaking passing of Manuel Ribeiro, aged 69, just days before the team's crucial World Cup round of 32 tie against Croatia. Roberto Martinez's squad paused their tactical preparations in Florida to hold a moving tribute on the training pitch. The entire group linked arms and bowed their heads in solidarity with the legendary former defender, who subsequently left the North American base to return home to his grieving family.
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Squad rallies around coach
A deep sense of brotherhood enveloped the training ground as the players comforted the 48-year-old tactician. While head coach Martinez observed respectfully, Ronaldo shared a comforting embrace with his former international team-mate.
Capturing this solemn moment of unity, the national hierarchy published an official message of solidarity to support the Euro 2016 winner through his immense grief. The Portuguese Football Federation stated: “We’re with you. Strength, Ricardo Carvalho.
"The Portuguese Football Federation expresses its deepest condolences for the passing of Manuel Ribeiro de Carvalho, father of Ricardo Carvalho, assistant coach of the National Team, at the age of 69.”
Carvalho leaves vital role
Carvalho has been a core pillar of Martinez’s backroom staff since 2023, following a distinguished 89-cap playing career and a previous coaching stint at Marseille. His tactical guidance has helped forge defensive stability for a Portugal side that finished second in their World Cup group with five points. It remains entirely uncertain whether the iconic central defender will fly back across the Atlantic should the team advance deeper into the tournament's knockout rounds.
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Formidable knockout challenge looms
Portugal must quickly refocus ahead of Thursday's round-of-32 clash against a resilient Croatia side in Toronto. Martinez’s men enter the tie on an impressive eight-match unbeaten run across all competitions, having recently ground out a 0-0 draw against Colombia. However, containing a consistent Croatian attack that has scored in every World Cup fixture this summer represents an incredibly stern examination of their emotional and physical resolve.