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Cristiano Ronaldo Jr set to play alongside his father as Al-Nassr 'consider promoting' 15-year-old to senior team
A family affair in Riyadh
According to Al Weeam, Al-Nassr are weighing up the possibility of integrating Ronaldo Jr into the first-team set-up for the next campaign. The youngster has spent time in some of the most prestigious academies in world football, following his father to Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United before settling in Saudi Arabia. At just 15, the move would represent a significant show of faith in the teenager's physical and technical development.
Ronaldo Sr remains the focal point of the Al-Nassr project at the age of 41, and the prospect of the duo sharing a pitch has long been a dream for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. While Ronaldo continues to chase his goal of 1,000 career strikes, having his son assist one or more of those goals would provide a fairy tale ending to an already storied career. The club is expected to assess the youngster's readiness at the end of the current season before making a final decision on his status.
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Stunning numbers for CR7's heir
The hype surrounding Ronaldo Jr is backed by staggering statistics that suggest he has inherited his father's relentless eye for goal. He netted 58 goals in just 23 matches for Juve's U-9 side and has maintained that form in the Gulf state, scoring 56 goals in 27 games for the Al-Nassr U-15 team - per The Sun. His international progress has been equally impressive, as he has already represented Portugal at youth levels.
However, the transition to senior football in the Saudi Pro League would be a massive leap, with the physical demands of the professional game vastly different from the youth ranks. If the promotion goes through, the Ronaldos would join an elite club of father-son duos to play together, mirroring Henrik Larsson and Rivaldo, who also shared the pitch with their offspring.
Rollercoaster season at Al-Nassr
Al-Nassr skipper Ronaldo has had a turbulent season off the pitch, reportedly going on strike earlier in the campaign due to frustrations over the club's transfer business. Despite these distractions, Al-Nassr currently sit eight points clear at the top of the Saudi Pro League table. With Ronaldo under contract for one more year, the club appears eager to keep their talisman happy, and fast-tracking his son’s career could be the ultimate gesture of loyalty.
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Chasing the 1,000-goal landmark
The timing of the potential promotion coincides with Ronaldo’s pursuit of footballing immortality. He is currently just 31 goals shy of the 1,000-career goal mark and is expected to lead Portugal in his sixth World Cup this summer. Becoming the first player to score in six separate World Cup finals is high on his agenda, but the opportunity to mentor his son on the pitch during domestic duty may prove just as meaningful.
Should the Ronaldos take the field together, it would serve as a marketing masterstroke for the Saudi Pro League, which continues to seek global relevance. With Al-Nassr on course for their first league title since Ronaldo's arrival in 2023, the 2026-27 season is shaping up to be an emotional one for the Portuguese icon, potentially with his heir standing right beside him.