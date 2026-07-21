Cristiano Ronaldo's account likes 'FIFA wanted to give World Cup to Messi' post on Instagram as 'corruption' claim made before Argentina's final defeat to Spain

The video clip, uploaded prior to the final, showcased Losantos' fierce criticism regarding officiating decisions on the international stage. Broadcast on the show Espejo Publico, Losantos stated: "Argentina should have been eliminated at least five matches ago! They are only still in the tournament thanks to help from FIFA, which is one of the most corrupt institutions on planet earth!

"So, I'm not afraid of Argentina at all; I'm more afraid of Gianni Infantino. I think we're not going to play against Argentina, but against the whole of FIFA, who want to hand the World Cup to Lionel Messi!"