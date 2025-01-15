Sheffield WednesdayGetty
Court judge shockingly dismisses racism scandal as 'banter' with Sheffield Wednesday fan ESCAPING banning order

Sheffield WednesdayChampionshipHull

A Sheffield Wednesday fan has escaped being handed a banning order for racial abuse after a judge dismissed his comments as "banter".

  • Fan escapes banning order in racial abuse case
  • Judge decides comments were just "banter"
  • Police left "baffled" by court's decision
