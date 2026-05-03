‘Long term contract signed’ - Man City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma cheekily confirms marriage to childhood sweetheart Alessia Elefante

While the wedding took place this week, the groundwork was laid back in late 2024. During his stint in the French capital with PSG, Donnarumma had asked for her hand in marriage in a room decorated with balloons and roses. The proposal was a private moment that signaled their intent to finally formalise a decade of romance.

The wedding ceremony itself featured a blend of traditional and contemporary styles. Donnarumma opted for a tobacco-coloured suit with a casual crew-neck shirt, while Elefante chose a non-traditional white outfit consisting of palazzo trousers and a white top. The setting was reportedly filled with white and pink roses, mirroring the aesthetic of their engagement.