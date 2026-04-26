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Como's Nico Paz taken to hospital after suffering head injury in Serie A clash with Genoa
Vision issues force substitution
As Football Italia reports, Paz experienced a frightening ordeal on Sunday afternoon at Stadio Luigi Ferraris. The 21-year-old was performing well before suffering a heavy clash of heads with Genoa defender Alessandro Marcandalli during the first half. Paz then approached the touchline several times to inform the medical staff that he was struggling to see properly out of one eye. Consequently, he was replaced at half-time by Maxence Caqueret and immediately transported to a local hospital for comprehensive medical tests.
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Fabregas provides hospital update
Following the 2-0 away win, Como head coach Fabregas addressed the media to clarify the alarming situation surrounding his star playmaker. The manager highlighted the necessity of prioritising player welfare over the match result. "Nico is doing better, he is in hospital and they are evaluating him there," Fabregas confirmed in his post-match press conference. Detailing the exact reason for the urgent substitution, the Spanish tactician explained: "He was struggling to see properly. In any case, it is important for us to be able to find many different solutions from the team."
Medical clearance and season impact
Fortunately for Como, the initial fears regarding the severity of the head injury were quickly alleviated. Sky Sport Italia later confirmed that Paz had been officially released from hospital after tests showed no lasting issues, allowing him to travel back with the squad. His swift recovery is a massive boost for a side heavily reliant on his creative output. Paz has been a revelation this season, scoring 13 goals and providing eight assists across 38 competitive matches. His outstanding form has cemented his status as one of the most exciting young talents currently operating in the Italian top flight.
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Real Madrid waiting in the wings
Looking ahead, Paz will undergo standard concussion protocols before returning to full training. Real Madrid have maintained a keen interest in his development and retain a buy-back option worth €9 million. Multiple reports suggest the Spanish giants fully intend to trigger this clause during the upcoming summer transfer window.