Getty Images Sport
Claudia Pina scores four goals as brilliant Barcelona humiliate Real Madrid in El Clasico
Pina initiates the first-half destruction
Barcelona wasted no time asserting their dominance on Sunday, with Claudia Pina opening the scoring just four minutes into the match. Pina showed exceptional skill to dribble past multiple defenders before poking the ball past goalkeeper Merle Frohms.
Despite Real Madrid attempting to apply early pressure, Barcelona easily bypassed their lines. Pina struck again just before the half-hour mark, capitalising on a rebound from an Ewa Pajor effort, before completing a sensational hat-trick to make it three goals inside 32 minutes.
- Getty Images Sport
Barcelona continue their relentless attacking display
The destruction continued as Caroline Graham Hansen got on the scoresheet before the break, finishing a slick attacking move to make it four. Just before the end of the first half, Pina added her fourth goal of the afternoon.
After the interval, Graham Hansen turned provider, latching onto a brilliant through ball from Patri Guijarro to unselfishly square the ball for Pajor. She easily tapped it into the net in the 55th minute, increasing the tally to six goals for the ruthless hosts.
A heavy defeat in front of a huge crowd
Real Madrid simply had no answers to the tactical superiority of their fierce rivals. Played in front of 40,533 spectators at Spotify Camp Nou, the visitors collapsed defensively. The final blow came in the dying moments of the match when Sydney Schertenleib unleashed a stunning strike from the edge of the penalty area.
Schertenleib found the top corner in the 88th minute, capping off an unforgettable 7-0 victory that highlighted the massive gap in quality between the two sides during this LaLiga clash.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next for Barcelona and Real Madrid?
Following this monumental victory, Barcelona sit top of the table with a perfect 18 points from six matches, and will next face Real Sociedad on October 18. Meanwhile, third-placed Real Madrid, who suffered their first defeat to remain on 13 points after four wins and one draw, must quickly regroup before facing Espanyol on October 17.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting