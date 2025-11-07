Christian Pulisic in 'good condition' as AC Milan top scorer star ready for return after suffering injury on USMNT duty

Pulisic joined Milan from Chelsea in 2023, shortly after winning the Champions League with the London club. Since his arrival, he has become one of Milan’s most influential players, scoring 38 goals in 108 appearances across all competitions. Pulisic’s versatility, creativity and intelligence on the ball have made him an integral part of Allegri’s system this season.

Usually deployed as a second striker behind Santiago Gimenez, Pulisic plays a crucial role in linking the midfield with the attack. His movement between the lines allows Milan to transition quickly and exploit spaces in the opposition’s defence. He possesses exceptional dribbling ability, capable of beating defenders with ease, as seen in his stunning run past a Napoli defender before setting up Alexis Saelemaekers earlier this season.

Beyond his technical flair, Pulisic has also shown remarkable vision, consistently spotting teammates in pockets of space and creating scoring opportunities with precise passing. His quick decision making in tight spaces has often helped dismantle organised defences. Moreover, his work rate off the ball has been vital to Milan’s overall structure, as he frequently tracks back to assist the midfield and full backs, helping the team maintain balance during defensive transitions. Pulisic’s blend of creativity, discipline and tactical awareness has made him indispensable under Allegri, serving as a key link between midfield and attack while adding both intelligence and energy to Milan’s play.

Milan legend and former midfielder Marcel Desailly believes that if Pulisic can stay injury free, he has the potential to become a great leader at the club. Desailly said: “I was very happy to see him coming to Milan. Last year, he had a decent season on and off. Unfortunately, he gets injured and he doesn't have that consistency that we are expecting of a leader of your animation, your offensive animation for the team. But he has a talent. He has an amazing talent. He is part of the player that you expect him to lead that animation.”