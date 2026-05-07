Chelsea injury nightmare: Robert Sanchez to miss Liverpool clash as Calum McFarlane confirms six-man crisis

The Blues will be without starting goalkeeper Sanchez for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off on Merseyside. The Spaniard was forced off during the recent 3-1 home defeat to Nottingham Forest following a heavy head-on-head collision with Morgan Gibbs-White. While Sanchez underwent stitches and extensive testing at Cobham this week, he has not been cleared to return under the mandatory concussion protocols.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, interim boss McFarlane confirmed the goalkeeper's absence: "Rob [Sanchez] is also not going to be available after the injury that he sustained in the Nottingham Forest game." In his place, Filip Jorgensen is expected to start between the posts, having recently returned to the matchday squad following his own injury layoff.