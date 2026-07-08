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Chelsea confirm arrival of Geovany Quenda on long-term deal as teenager completes transfer from Sporting CP
Record-breaking winger makes Stamford Bridge move
In an official statement, Chelsea confirmed the arrival of Quenda from Sporting, with the talented forward committing his future to the London side for the next eight years. Reports suggest that Chelsea have paid a €50 million fee to secure his services, bringing an end to his successful spell in Portugal.
Quenda leaves Sporting having made 86 appearances across all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing 17 assists. He became the youngest player to score for Sporting in his debut season, playing 54 games as they secured a domestic Double. The Portuguese side have lost a key player, but Chelsea have gained a versatile asset capable of playing as a winger or wing-back.
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Silverware success and pride in joining Chelsea
Quenda arrives with an impressive collection of trophies for a teenager, having won the Primeira Liga and the Portuguese Cup with Sporting in 2025, alongside lifting the Nations League with Portugal. Speaking about his move, Quenda expressed his delight at taking this major step in his career. "It feels great to be here," Quenda said.
"Chelsea is a great team and I am excited to play here at Stamford Bridge," he said. "The club has shown faith in players like me and I am proud to be here, proud to be part of this club."
Ambitions to work with Xabi Alonso
Beyond his domestic achievements, Quenda holds the record as the youngest Portuguese player to score in the Champions League. He was also named in the Team of the Tournament for the 2025 Under-21 European Championships. Although he has yet to make an appearance for the senior Portugal national team, he has been called up on multiple occasions.
The winger is eager to develop further under his new boss. "I am excited to work with my team-mates and the manager, Xabi Alonso. I'm a very hard-working young person and I like to help my team. I want to be someone known for having the right mentality to help my team-mates and who does their best for the club to win trophies."
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What is next for Chelsea and Quenda?
Quenda will now integrate into the Chelsea squad as they prepare for their upcoming pre-season fixtures. Fans will be eager to see if Xabi Alonso deploys him in an advanced attacking role or as a wing-back. With his reported €50m price tag, expectations are high, and he could make his first appearance in a blue shirt very soon.
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