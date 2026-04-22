'The arena they deserve' - Chelsea to play all Women's Super League games at Stamford Bridge from 2026-27 season onwards as Blues move away from long-time Kingsmeadow home

Speaking about the move, Aki Mandhar, CEO of Chelsea's women's team, which has won all of the last six WSL titles, said: "Our commitment to play all Women’s Super League matches at Stamford Bridge from next season reaffirms our ambition and intent to make CFCW the leading women’s sports club in the world. Playing the team’s WSL matches at such an iconic ground ensures our players and supporters have the arena they deserve as we look to propel the game into its next phase of growth. At CFCW we are never done growing and pushing progress to take the game and women’s sports to new heights."

Head coach Sonia Bompastor added: "We are privileged to be involved in women’s football, to see thousands of our incredible supporters following us and being a part of our lives. We will always feel a special connection to Kingsmeadow and everything our fans, staff and local community have helped create for us to stand here now, committing our future to Stamford Bridge. The squad, and every player to have pulled on a Chelsea shirt before them, has worked so hard for this as has every member of staff to stand on the sidelines. It’s an exciting opportunity for us to keep growing, to perform at the highest level and to create a special atmosphere in a stadium we all love."

Meanwhile, an open letter penned by the Chelsea women's squad read: "This moment is not just for us. It’s for every player to have worn the Chelsea badge. It’s for every person who has pushed the women’s game forward. It’s for every supporter who has been with us on our incredible journey. This is a new chapter, but our ambition remains the same. We want to win. We want to lift more trophies. We want to create further history. That is what Chelsea has always done and we’re going to continue that legacy with our supporters beside us at the Bridge."