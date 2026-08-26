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'Playing in the Champions League is a dream' - Canadian midfielder Nathan Saliba seals five-year Villarreal transfer
A major career step
Villarreal have officially completed the signing of Canadian international Nathan Saliba from RSC Anderlecht on a five-year contract running until June 2031. The 22-year-old midfielder arrives at the Castellón club for a reported transfer fee of 15 million euros after making 50 appearances and scoring five goals for the Belgian side. Saliba expressed his delight during his official presentation, highlighting that joining the Yellow Submarine represents a monumental leap forward in his professional career.
- AFP
Chasing the Champions League dream
Saliba admitted that securing an opportunity at a top-tier European club has been his lifelong ambition since starting his professional journey. With Villarreal competing in Europe's elite club competition, the midfielder is eager to test himself on the grandest stage alongside a talented squad and coaching staff.
"Since I started my career, I've fought for an opportunity like this, to join a great club like this," Saliba stated. "Playing in the Champions League is a dream for every player. It's very exciting. I'm really looking forward to it. Playing for Villarreal is a big step in my career."
Following in compatriot footsteps
The young Canadian international will not be alone in Spain, joining international team-mates Tajon Buchanan and Tani Oluwaseyi in the Villarreal setup. Saliba noted that his fellow countrymen spoke very highly of the club, the city, and the exciting project under manager Iñigo Pérez. He also reflected on the broader significance of Canadian and MLS talents breaking through into major European leagues as a testament to youth development back home.
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Ready for the next challenge
Having completed his first training session alongside his new team-mates, Saliba is already embracing the physical and tactical demands of his new surroundings. Known for his aggressive box-to-box style, ability to break lines with passing, and desire to contribute goals and assists, he aims to become a key figure under Pérez. As Villarreal prepare for their upcoming fixtures, Saliba is fully focused on making an immediate impact in La Liga.
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