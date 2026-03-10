Antonin Kinsky's last game for Tottenham was in October, when Spurs lost 2-0 to Newcastle in the League Cup. Almost six months later, the Czech goalkeeper made a surprise return between the posts in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Atlético Madrid. However, things did not go very well: Marcos Llorente, Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez made Kinsky's head spin, with Simeone's team leading 3-0 after just a quarter of an hour. Two minutes after the third goal, the Tottenham goalkeeper was replaced. Guglielmo Vicario came on in his place, having not missed a game since that 29 October League Cup match.
Champions League, Atlético Madrid vs Tottenham: Kinsky flops, goalkeeper replaced after fifteen minutes. Vicario comes on in his place
TUDOR'S CHOICE AND THE MISTAKES
At the Wanda Metropolitano, however, Tudor decided to make a change in goal, justifying his choice in the pre-match press conference: "Today, I'm choosing what I think is best for the team at this moment. For today, this is the starting eleven. There will also be the return leg, so there's room for everyone." Shortly after the first quarter of an hour, the Croatian coach reversed his decision. Kinsky's mistakes were too serious, first misjudging the clearance on Griezmann's goal (the second) and gifting the ball to the opposition, then completely missing the ball on a back pass from a teammate, leaving the door wide open for Julian Alvarez to score Atlético Madrid's third goal.
