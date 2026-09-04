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Alvino Hanafi

Cesc's the best! Fabregas crowned king of Italian coaches after Como miracle

C. Fabregas
Como
Serie A

Como manager Cesc Fabregas has been awarded Coach of the Year at the Gran Gala del Calcio ceremony. The Spanish head coach accepted the trophy from Italy manager Roberto Mancini after leading his young side to historic achievements.

  • Fabregas named Coach of the Year

    Como head coach Cesc Fabregas was crowned Coach of the Year at the Gran Gala del Calcio ceremony, recognizing his exceptional work in Italian football. The former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder beat out established managers to claim the prestigious award.

    Fabregas received the trophy directly from Italy national team head coach Roberto Mancini on stage.

    The accolade came during an evening where Inter were recognized as Club of the Year and Federico Dimarco earned Player of the Year honors.



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    Making history with youth

    Fabregas expressed deep pride in his squad's growth, attributing their success to a commitment to youthful energy and technical bravery.

    "We made history with very young lads," Fabregas declared during his acceptance speech. "Now we want to try to grow even further."

    The 37-year-old manager's proactive tactics have earned widespread acclaim, establishing him as one of Europe's most promising young tacticians.

  • Managing expectations step by step

    Reflecting on Como's rise, Fabregas emphasized the importance of maintaining composure as public expectations continue to grow.

    "We are Como, a small reality, we go slowly," Fabregas stated. "We must go step by step, every year the pressure rises and it is a pleasure. We take the pressure naturally."

    "This award pleases me, it is an honour to be here," Fabregas added, reiterating his focus on sustainable club development.

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  • Next phase for Como project

    With individual honors secured, Fabregas turns his immediate attention back to navigating Como through their domestic campaign.

    The Spanish coach remains intent on developing his squad while maintaining their distinct attacking identity in Serie A.

    Fabregas and his team will now focus on upcoming league fixtures, aiming to build on their steady foundation step by step.

Serie A
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Genoa
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Como crest
Como
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