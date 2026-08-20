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Cavan Sullivan and Robert Lewandowski MLS RoundupGOAL
Tom Hindle

Cavan Sullivan sees red, Robert Lewandowski plays hero and a goalkeeping howler mars Alexis Sanchez’s Montreal debut

FEATURES
C. Sullivan
R. Lewandowski
Analysis
Philadelphia Union
Inter Miami CF
Major League Soccer
Orlando City
Chicago Fire FC
A. Sanchez

The Union youngster picked up a silly red, but his act wasn't the only slightly bizarre incident in Major League Soccer's midweek slate

Oh, Cavan, what have you done?

The American teenager had his second matchup against Lionel Messi Wednesday night, with the Philadelphia Union taking on Inter Miami. The storylines were all there. Sullivan is playing some swaggering stuff. The Union are surging. Messi is slumping. Miami are well short of their best - and mightily beatable. Somehow, a 2-2 draw felt fair. But it was not without drama. There were two red cards, and one off-the-ball incident in which Messi sort of slapped Quinn Sullivan (an action that might lead to a fine).

It was the right amount of chaos. And there was plenty of other good stuff to be found Wednesday evening. Robert Lewandowski played hero for Chicago Fire. Jack Harrison continued to show why he is an immensely effective Designated Player signing for New England. And then there's a sneaky Colorado Rapids win that might just put a manager in danger.

GOAL rounds up all of the biggest storylines from Wednesday night's MLS slate...

  • Sullivan sees red - but is that a good thing?

    With Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union locked at 2-2 late in a testy fixture Wednesday night, Quinn Sullivan took exception to an action from Miami's Ian Fray. The defender had stepped over him, Alan Iverson-style, after there was contact in the box. In truth, it was all a bit performative and silly. But Sullivan sprang up and shoved him. A couple of others got involved.

    And then came Cavan, marauding in. He and Yannick Bright got into it, with the classic soccer slap/push/punch thing going on. Both were shown red cards. The game finished 2-2. There are two camps here. The first is that Cavan is a "hero" for wading in and showing up for his brother - who probably could have handled the situation alone. The second is that Cavan is a petulant child who doesn't need to get involved in a scrap he had nothing to do with. It's up for debate. But Cavan will miss at least one game.

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  • Robert LewandowskiGetty

    Lewandowski saves Chicago

    Turns out this guy is pretty good at football, eh? Lewandowski's goal numbers haven't been immense - he has three in five MLS games. That's way off the kind of video-game-level stats he was putting up during his best years at Bayern Munich. Yet his production has been tidy, and his goals have all been remarkably timely, too.

    Such was the case Wednesday night, when Lewandowski's Chicago met Antoine Griezmann's Orlando City. Lewandowski won a penalty and converted it in the 68th minute. The Fire held on to their 2-1 lead. That's now five wins in a row for Gregg Berhalter's revamped Chicago.

    On the other side, Griezmann must be a little bit miffed. He pulled the strings, dominated proceedings, grabbed an assist, and created five chances for his teammates - only to watch them fail to convert. This ain't Atletico Madrid, buddy.

  • Colorado RapidsGetty

    Colorado get a big win - but LAFC's woe continue

    Colorado Rapids are a confusing side to figure out.

    For sure, they are smooth operators in the transfer market, who recently turned a $1 million acquisition into a $20m defender who will play in the Premier League as a teenager. Their ability to give youth a chance and develop talent cannot be questioned. However, material success has been hard to come by. New head coach Matt Wells has made them a more energetic and high-pressing side (they are sixth in MLS in ball recoveries in the final third). But the attacking quality - the bit where the ball goes into the net - isn't so clear (only three teams in MLS average fewer shots on target per match).

    All of that said, they managed a really compelling win over struggling LAFC last night. The Rapids got a little fortunate thanks to a Jeremy Ebobisse own goal in the first half, but they controlled the game thereafter and were good value for the victory. It keeps them well in the playoff hunt.

    For LAFC, it will only increase pressure on manager Marc Dos Santos. They might yet win the West, but the style of football and lack of production from Son Heung-Min - who did not start Wednesday night - has drawn the ire of fans.

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  • Jack Harrison Getty

    Jack Harrison's successful homecoming continues

    It's a weird one for Harrison, the English boy who cut his teeth in America. Harrison's Premier League journey was a bit mixed, but did feature a successful spell at Leeds from 2021-23. That was an awfully long time ago, though, and it feels right that, at 29, he is back in the league where he made a name for himself.

    Turns out he can play a bit, too. Harrison has started two games for the Revs in his MLS return. In that span, he has registered three assists. Two came last night in a 3-0 battering of surging D.C. United. If we're splitting hairs here, the first was technically a secondary assist in which his lovely curled ball to the back post was knocked down for Alhassan Yusuf. The second was the kind of cross you cannot stop - a zipping thing across the face of goal. Yusuf basically just had to let the ball hit him and trickle in.

    More broadly, though, the Revs are immense fun to watch. This has been the trend under Marko Mitrovic, who has taken a load of fun pieces - namely Carles Gil and Peyton Miller - and gotten them to work together mightily effectively. Harrison is just another weapon in a fine arsenal.

  • The worst goalkeeping error you'll see?

    To finish off: this, from Montreal's Thomas Gillier.

    The error threatened to overshadow Alexis Sanchez’s MLS debut, with the 37-year-old introduced in the 79th minute. He had little time to make an attacking impact but helped Montreal close out a 2-1 win that ended an eight-match winless run.