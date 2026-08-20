Cavan Sullivan sees red, Robert Lewandowski plays hero and a goalkeeping howler mars Alexis Sanchez’s Montreal debut

Oh, Cavan, what have you done?

The American teenager had his second matchup against Lionel Messi Wednesday night, with the Philadelphia Union taking on Inter Miami. The storylines were all there. Sullivan is playing some swaggering stuff. The Union are surging. Messi is slumping. Miami are well short of their best - and mightily beatable. Somehow, a 2-2 draw felt fair. But it was not without drama. There were two red cards, and one off-the-ball incident in which Messi sort of slapped Quinn Sullivan (an action that might lead to a fine).

It was the right amount of chaos. And there was plenty of other good stuff to be found Wednesday evening. Robert Lewandowski played hero for Chicago Fire. Jack Harrison continued to show why he is an immensely effective Designated Player signing for New England. And then there's a sneaky Colorado Rapids win that might just put a manager in danger.

GOAL rounds up all of the biggest storylines from Wednesday night's MLS slate...