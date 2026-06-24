Carlo Ancelotti confirms 'very serious' Neymar can play FULL 90 minutes vs Scotland as Brazil icon finally shakes off calf injury

Ancelotti is aware that Scotland will provide a stern test for his side, and singled out two players in Steve Clarke's squad that have the capacity to upset Brazil's rhythm. "It will be a difficult game. Scotland has quality, they are fighters, they are well organised," he said. "They have good players, [Scott] McTominay, [John] McGinn that are experienced players. Easy games at the World Cup were finished a long time ago. We are ready to play a difficult game."

Brazil can secure top spot in Group C with a victory, and history is on their side against Scotland, who have failed to beat the Selecao in each of their previous four World Cup meetings, losing three.