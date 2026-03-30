AFP
Cardiff City £104m damages claim over Emiliano Sala death dismissed by French court
Legal defeat for Bluebirds in Nantes
The Argentine forward and pilot David Ibbotson died when their Piper Malibu aircraft crashed into the English Channel as Sala was travelling from France to join his new teammates in South Wales. Following the tragedy, Cardiff initiated legal proceedings against Nantes, claiming €120m (£104m) for loss of potential revenue and damages. However, the French judge ruled against the club, ordering them to pay approximately £400,000 in legal fees and moral damages to the Ligue 1 side instead.
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Reaction from FC Nantes’ legal team
The decision was met with relief by the representatives for Nantes, who have consistently maintained that the club held no responsibility for the logistics of the flight or the eventual accident. Attorneys Jerome Marsaudon and Louis Marie Absil issued a joint statement following the verdict, expressing their satisfaction with the outcome of the proceedings that have spanned several years.
The statement read: "FC Nantes is in no way responsible for the tragedy that occurred, and we are pleased that the court has heard our case and confirmed this in very clear terms."
The court's ruling stipulated that the penalty fine issued to Cardiff is payable immediately, regardless of whether the Welsh club choose to escalate the matter further through the appeals system.
Cardiff City express 'great bitterness'
Representatives for the Welsh side, who were accompanied in court by Sala’s mother, Mercedes Taffarel, spoke of their disappointment. Celine Jones of Capital Law, acting on behalf of Cardiff City, suggested that the verdict failed to uphold the standards of integrity they had hoped for when bringing the case to the French justice system.
"We deeply regret that the court didn't recognise FC Nantes' liability in this tragedy," Jones stated. "We initiated these proceedings so that the full truth of this case would come to light in respect of Emiliano Sala's memory. Today we note with great bitterness that the principles of transparency, integrity and safety in professional football have not prevailed in this decision. There's not been any justice and I think that's difficult for the family. I can tell the Cardiff fans the club did what it considered was right, it tried as hard as it could to seek justice and has not been successful in obtaining it yet."
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Potential for future appeals
While this ruling represents a major setback for Cardiff, the legal process may not be at its final conclusion. The club now has a one-month window to lodge a formal appeal against the decision. If they choose to move forward, the case would be referred to the Court of Appeal of Rennes, a process that experts suggest could take up to another two years to resolve.
An appeal would effectively trigger a new trial, allowing the evidence to be re-examined in its entirety. For now, Cardiff City officials have indicated they will take time to reflect on the verdict before deciding their next move. The tragedy continues to loom over both clubs five years after the record-breaking £15m transfer was meant to take place, highlighting the complex and painful legacy of the striker's passing.