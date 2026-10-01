Bulgarian football in shock after top-flight club president shot dead outside home

The club's hierarchy expressed profound grief following the loss of their president, who was widely credited with saving the team in the summer of 2025 and overseeing the full reconstruction of the Hristo Botev Stadium.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the club said: "PFC Botev Plovdiv expresses its profound sorrow over the tragic passing of club president Iliyan Filipov. The club's management, players, and staff extend their deepest condolences to his family, relatives, and friends. Iliyan Filipov will forever remain part of Botev Plovdiv's history. His contribution to saving the club in the summer of 2025 and his dedication to the 'yellow-and-black' cause will be remembered by everyone in our family.

"His name will be written in golden letters for generations to come, having overseen the successful completion of the reconstruction of the Hristo Botev Stadium, turning it into Bulgaria's most modern sports venue. In this difficult moment, we all stand by his family, loved ones, and friends. May he rest in peace."



