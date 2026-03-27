Neymar yes, Neymar no. Neymar maybe. Brazil’s manager Carlo Ancelotti is weighing up his options just a few months before the start of the World Cup, scheduled to take place from 10 June to 19 July across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Yesterday evening, Thursday 26 March, whilst Italy beat Northern Ireland to qualify for the play-off final for a place in the tournament (we face Bosnia on Tuesday), the Seleção played a friendly against France, which Didier Deschamps’ side won 2-1.
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Brazil: Neymar is a special case – fans want him at the World Cup, Ancelotti has no strikers who score
THE CHANTS OF BRAZIL'S FANS IN SUPPORT OF NEYMAR
Neymar was not in the Brazil squad; he had been left out of Ancelotti’s line-up but was loudly cheered on by the fans: just under half an hour before the end of the match, Ekitiké scored France’s second goal following Mbappé’s first-half opener, and it was at that moment that chants in support of the Santos striker rang out from the stands at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough (Massachusetts, home of the New England Revolution). In the post-match press conference, journalists asked Ancelotti if Neymar had any chance of making the World Cup squad; he replied: “We must talk about those who are here, who have given their all, shown their mettle and worked hard.”
ANCELOTTI'S BRAZIL: SEVEN FORWARDS, ZERO GOALS
So, for now, there remains a question mark hanging over the 1992-born player, who is nonetheless the top scorer for the Brazilian national team among those still active: 79 goals in 128 matches, with Coutinho behind him on 21 goals in 68 games (Richarlison is third with 20 goals in 54 matches). Ancelotti could certainly do with a striker with such statistics: since becoming Brazil’s manager, he has rotated seven forwards, yet none of them has scored a single goal. From Matheus Cunha to Igor Jesus, via Richarlison, João Pedro, Vitor Roque, Kaio Jorge and Igor Thiago: a total of 817 minutes and zero goals.