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'We celebrated well' - Barcola completes long-awaited £123m move to Liverpool as new Reds star reveals emotional family celebration
Anfield giants land long-term target in record deal
Liverpool have formally announced the acquisition of Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain, bringing an end to one of the most high-profile transfer sagas of the summer. The French forward has put pen to paper on a five-year contract at Anfield after successfully passing his medical at the AXA Training Centre.
The deal sees the Reds pay a guaranteed £106m for the winger, with additional performance-related add-ons potentially taking the fee to £123m. This massive investment makes Barcola the second most expensive purchase in Liverpool's history, trailing only the £125m deal for Alexander Isak from Newcastle in 2025.
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Barcola thrilled to join Liverpool
The 23-year-old, who will wear the No.29 shirt for the Reds, expressed his delight at joining the Premier League giants after months of speculation. Speaking to the club's official website, Barcola said: "It's a great pride to be able to play for Liverpool. I'm very happy. It took a long time but I'm really happy today to be able to play for Liverpool and all I want is to be on the pitch and be able to play. I hope to achieve very big things."
He added: "I was with my family, quietly, waiting for it to happen. When I saw the news, I was very happy and surrounded by people I love the most. We celebrated well and all we hope now is to be able to enjoy it together here."
The winger also recalled his previous experiences playing at Anfield as an opponent, which played a major role in his decision to move to the Premier League. Barcola added: "I had the chance to play twice in this stadium and I saw the atmosphere and how the fans were behind the Liverpool players. When I knew about Liverpool's interest in me, I didn't ask questions and I knew it was a very big club for me." The official Liverpool account celebrated the news by simply stating, "Bradley Barcola is a Red. Allez Les Rouges."
Tactical shift and the Salah succession plan
Barcola’s arrival is viewed by many as the central piece of Liverpool’s post-Mohamed Salah era. While Barcola often operates on the left flank, there is significant expectation that he will provide the same level of productivity that the Egyptian legend delivered for nearly a decade. However, the move has not been without its critics.
The tactical dynamic at Anfield has shifted significantly under Andoni Iraola, especially following the arrivals of central strikers like Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak. Previously, Salah benefited from the selfless movement of Roberto Firmino, but the current setup requires the wingers to act more as traditional providers.
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Emotional farewell to the Parc des Princes
Before heading to Merseyside, the winger took a moment to address the supporters in the French capital. Through his former club's official social media channels, afinal message from Barcola was released to the PSG faithful, marking the end of a successful three-year stint.
Barcola leaves Paris with an impressive resume, having made 152 appearances for the club while scoring 39 goals and providing 35 assists. His time at the Parc des Princes was trophy-laden, including three successive Ligue 1 titles and back-to-back Champions League triumphs, cementing his status as one of Europe's premier attacking talents.
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